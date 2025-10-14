Pune: Intensified surveillance, extensive door-to-door surveys, and swift preventive action by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) have brought the recent water-borne disease outbreak in Bavdhan under control, officials said Monday. Water-borne disease outbreak in Bavdhan under control: PMC

The outbreak was first reported on October 7 from Gunde Vasti, Patil Nagar, Jadhav Vasti, and the Gaothan area of Bavdhan. Within three days, the PMC recorded over 94 cases of gastroenteritis, vomiting, and diarrhoea.

According to PMC data, a total of 116 cases were identified between October 7 and October 13, including those found during the health department’s door-to-door survey.

However, after swift action from October 10 onward, the number of new cases began to decline sharply. On Monday (October 13), only one new case was reported at the civic hospital’s OPD.

Dr Nina Borade, health chief of PMC, said that most patients were mildly symptomatic and required only outpatient treatment.

“Water contamination was likely the main cause of the outbreak. Preventive steps were taken to ensure residents received safe drinking water. We also distributed Mediclor-M (a water disinfectant) for use in drinking water, which helped prevent further cases. Information, Education, and Communication (IEC) activities on a large scale were conducted in the affected area,” she said.