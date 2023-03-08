Wave of high prices hit PMC-run swimming pools, residents complain

With summer vacations beginning, and temperatures hitting an unbearable pitch, residents are flocking to swimming pools in the city to beat the heat. While most citizens opt for a Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC)-run swimming poll as it is a convenient option, complains of PMC-run pools charging exorbitant rates have come to the fore.

Currently the PMC has 34 swimming pools, of which six are currently closed for repair work. According to residents, these pools are overcharging, while the civic body states that they are facing an earning deficit from these pools. The PMC-run pools are given out on contract to private players, who have been taking advantage.

The PMC through a resolution dated December 29, 2011 had fixed daily charges at ₹20 per day for visitors and ₹250 as monthly pass charges for students. The monthly pass charge can be extended to ₹350. However, citizens said that some pools are charging ₹50- ₹100 daily, while monthly pass rates have been increased to ₹500- ₹1,000.

Sanjay Gaikwad, a parent said, “Some contractors of swimming pools situated in eastern Pune are overcharging and the PMC administration was hand in glove in the scam. Strict action must be taken.”

Residents alleged that they did not complain in writing on grounds that they might be targeted by the swimming pool operators’ lobby.

PMC sports department head Santosh Warule said, “ We will take strict action against those operators who are found to be overcharging. All the pool operators have been advised to follow the resolution and charge as per the rules.”

The Pune Swimming Pool Association had demanded that the swimming pool usage charges be increased on grounds of rising inflation which affected power bills, chlorine charges, life guard charges and also maintenance of swimming pool charges.

Currently, the proposal of waiving of ₹2.61 crore dues from swimming pool operators is also pending before the general body of the assembly.

