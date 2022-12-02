We will preserve Pune rly station heritage building: Indu Rani Dubey

Indu Rani Dubey, who recently assumed the charge as Pune Divisional Railway Manager (DRM), discussed various issues and new plans for the Pune railway division in an exclusive interview.

During the interaction, she elaborated on preserving the heritage structure of the Pune railway station as well as ensuring passengers’ safety at the railway station.

Belonging to the 1994 batch of Indian Railway Traffic Services, Dubey holds a degree in both economics and law. She was previously employed as an Officer on Special Duty Safety/Traffic in the Office of the Chief Commissioner of Railway Safety in Lucknow.

Here are the excerpts from the interview:

After taking the charge as the DRM Pune division, what are your priorities and focus of work?

As I have only been in charge for three days, I am still learning about the overall division and various projects, and today I visited the Pune railway station to learn about the ground reality and what is required to improve passenger facilities. My primary focus will be on providing the best possible facilities to our passengers at all of the stations in the Pune railway division. Along with that, safety is our primary focus to provide a pleasant travelling experience.

Any specific project in the pipeline?

Aside from that, there are several pending, ongoing, and future projects in the division where we will be collaborating. The yard remodelling work at the Pune railway station, which has been pending or delayed for several years, will now finally begin. Various works, such as increasing the length of platforms no. 6, 2, and 3 in stages, will be completed as part of this project.

What are your plans for Pune railway station heritage building-related works and the two-wheeler showroom which has come in front of that?

We are fortunate to have such a beautiful heritage building at the Pune railway station, and we will certainly preserve it and will plan its beautification work in accordance with the Heritage rules and regulations. While the two-wheeler showroom shop in front of the heritage building will be relocated soon, the agency has been assigned a new location.

What steps will be taken about safety concerns and the growing number of CCTV cameras at the Pune railway station?

The Pune railway division has issued a tender for 560 CCTV cameras across 18 stations, as well as a separate proposal for 140 CCTV cameras within the Pune railway station. The tender process has not yet begun, but we are confident that the safety of all passengers travelling from the station and along the routes will be ensured.