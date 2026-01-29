Weekend events you can’t miss in Pune (Jan 30, 31, Feb 1)

Why Beauty Stops the Scroll (Neuroscience talk) The session mixes science with storytelling, followed by open conversation over drinks. (Representative file photo)

What: Why does a photograph, song or graph make you pause mid-scroll? This Pint of View talk, led by Kohinoor Darda, a social cognitive neuroscientist, examines beauty as a cerebral event rather than a vague feeling. He examines how visual pleasure lights up reward circuits in the part of our brain that is usually reserved for food and desire, and why art and design feel essential rather than optional. The session mixes science with storytelling, followed by open conversation over drinks. Tickets include two beverages, bar snacks and dinner discounts, making it as social as it is nerdy.

When: Saturday; 4.30pm-6:30pm

Where: Malaka Spice, Koregaon Park

Entry: ₹899 Book via Pint of View Pune

Audiobook Walk & Coffee Meet (Community walk)

What: This gentle morning ritual brings together books and the outdoors in a new format. The Same Page hosts an audiobook-led walk through leafy Koregaon Park, followed by coffee and conversation at Third Place. Bring your headphones, your current audiobook and a willingness to share what you’re reading without pressure or performance. It’s designed for people who love books but prefer movement to sitting still, and conversation without the stiffness of formal book clubs—a quiet, thoughtful way to meet fellow readers and reclaim slow mornings. Registration is mandatory.

When: Sunday; 8.30am–12pm

Where: Third Place, Koregaon Park

Entry: ₹399 Book via @thesamepage__

The Mask of Utility (Interactive performance)

What: Artists Anshruta Deepkumar and Alina Tambuwala gently poke at the performative productivity of clean desks, gym check-ins, and curated wins. They ask what happens when usefulness becomes a mask. The hour-long experience explores a quiet, modern idea of loneliness valued largely for what it displays rather than for what it actually does. Through guided reflection and shared moments, the performance nudges the room out of polite interaction towards something more human and relatable. Thoughtful, slow and disarming in the best way, it’s great if you’re willing to let your guard down.

When: Sunday; 11am to 12pm

Where: Marvel Vista, Lullanagar Junction

Entry: ₹100. Book via 9763095043

Ranga Sakha (Art exhibition)

What: Ranga Sakha is a solo exhibition by Wg Cdr (Retd) Medha Deshpande, which brings together watercolours, nature-inspired landscapes, sculptural studies and Zentangle works. Spread across 25 pieces, the show draws from foliage, terrain and quiet, meditative patterning. Look deeper, and you might see her choice of restraint over drama, rewarding viewers who like to slow down and look more closely. Set inside the PNG & Sons Art Gallery, it’s an accessible stop for anyone interested in process-led, contemplative art and a leisurely gallery experience.

When: Friday, Saturday, Sunday; 11am–8pm

Where: PNG & Sons Art Gallery, Aundh

Entry:Free

Pune Design Festival 2026 (Design conference)

What: Now in its 20th year, Pune Design Festival returns with The India Lens, examining how design responds to Indian contexts, systems and everyday realities. The two-day programme features talks, discussions, hands-on workshops and curated exhibitions led by designers, architects, urbanists, technologists and creative thinkers from India and abroad. Topics range from sustainability and inclusive design to policy, craft, digital systems and social impact. Ideal for professionals, students and curious observers who see design as problem-solving and cultural storytelling rather than surface styling alone.

When:Friday–Saturday; 9am onwards

Where: Hyatt Regency Pune & Residences, Weikfield IT Park

Entry:Professional passes from ₹10,990 + taxes | Student passes from ₹6,490 + taxes. Book via townscript.com or punedesignfestival.com/ticket

Lippan Art Workshop (Folk art workshop)

What: This hands-on workshop introduces Gujarati Lippan art, a tactile folk tradition from Kutch featuring clay, mirrors and pattern. Rooted in the Rabari and Ahir communities, the practice blends decoration, insulation, utility and storytelling. Traditionally made with mud and camel dung, it has evolved to clay and mirror work that adapts traditional methods for modern spaces. Learn to create raised, reflective designs that play with light and texture. It’s equal parts craft, culture, and slow, focused work, making it ideal for anyone drawn to material-led art forms with unique histories and traditions.

When:Friday–Saturday; 11.30am-1pm

Where: The Pitlane Café

Entry: ₹899pp. Book via BookMyShow.

The Midnight BYOB Comedy Show

What: Too wired for sleep? Late-hour comedy slot lives in that sweet, chaotic spot. Hosted by The Comedy Clubhouse, the BYOB show features rotating comics from Pune and Mumbai, testing new material and sharper crowd work. There are surprise line-ups, blurry filters and jokes that land bigger laughs after midnight. There’s no menu, no bouncers and no polite applause breaks—just raw stand-up, reckless riffs and a room full of night owls who know the best laughs can happen here. Bring your drinks, bring your friends and bring a thick skin. Limited seats.

When:Friday to Sunday; 11:45pm

Where: The Comedy Clubhouse, Balewadi

Entry: ₹199pp. Book via liveyourcity.com.