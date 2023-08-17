Four drown during long weekend outing in Pune district

Four people drowned in three different incidents across Pune district during the weekend, said officials.

A 45-year-old man and his 13-year-old daughter drowned while swimming in the backwaters of Bhatghar Dam during a picnic.The incident took place on Tuesday evening when the victims, identified as Shirish Dharmadhikari and Aishwarya, along with their other family members came for the picnic to Seema Farm House in Jayatpad area. They are both residents of Aundh. Aishwarya’s body was recovered on Tuesday, while her father’s body was recovered on Wednesday.

In another incident, a 27-year-old mechanical engineer Harshit Potluri ,who worked in Hinjewadi, drowned in Rihe Dam. He hailed from Andhra Pradesh. As per officials Potluri visited the dam with his friends on Tuesday and did not know how to swim.

The third incident was reported at Padmavati water tank, Raigad. The deceased, Ajay Mohanan Kallampara (33) is a resident of Thane. As per officials, Kallampara and three others visited Raigad during the long weekend. During the night, Kallampara went to fetch water, but accidentally fell in the tank and drowned.

