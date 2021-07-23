What’s the buzz in Pune: July 23-July 30

Dance sessionsThis workshop, Merawala Dance with Kavvita Kapoor Khalsaa, will heal your body and awaken harmony. This workshop takes you beyond the inhibitions. Join the madness and “dance to your own moves!” To register contact Radhika Parmar on +919824166960 or email kkapoormagic@gmail.com3 session package: ₹2,500 per head 8 session package: ₹5,000 per headWhen: July 27; 6:30 pm to 7:30 pmWhere: online

Education fairTo Study abroad in Canada, USA, UK and Australia, AECC Global invites interested students to attend the AECC Global Virtual Education Fair from 11am to 3pm.To attend the VEF2021 pre-registration is a must on https://unisessions.aeccglobal.in/?utm_campaign=101When: July 23: Canada and USA; July 30: UKWhere: Online

FTII reunionAn online reunion of FTII’s Acting batch (1971-73) in celebration of the Golden Jubilee of their entry into the then Film Institute of India (now Film and Television Institute of India - FTII) will see some famous actors of yesteryears come together to share memories.The event, organised by FTII’s department of Screen Acting, will be held on FTII’s official YouTube and Facebook channels.When: July 24, 4-6pm Where: online

Kitchen gardening Kitchen gardening connects you with healthy soil and healthy food- be it in your balcony terrace window grill or backyard. Urban apartments can be homes to many useful edible plants. The organic kitchen gardening workshop deals with the basics of organic kitchen gardening including hands-on planting using a starter kit; potting soil; preparation of organic home-remedies for pest prevention and organic fertilisers/compost making at home; along with instructions and tips for plant care. Rs1,600/- per head, including starter kitWhen: July 25, 1:30 pm to 5pmWhere: Urja Art Studio, Wakad

Writing circleThis popular creative writing workshop wants to help take your writing to the next level. This Late Night Writing Circle is brought to you by Tall Tales, a story-telling organisation. Learn how to cut through the noise and capture your fleeting thoughts on paper. Prompts and guidance will be provided. To register online email akshay@talltales.in or WhatsApp 9920077055When: July 23; 11pm to 12:30am Where: Online

Origami workshop An exciting set of origami workshop sessions for children aged between 7-12 years. Encourage them to try their hands at paper art and introduce them to the wonderful world of origami.To register go to Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Niksorigami or Instagram: @Niksorigami - https://www.instagram.com/Niksorigami/When: July 24; 3.30-5pm and 6-7.30pm Where: online

Soap makingClasses provide vocational courses in learning how to make melt and pour soap. Soap-making is a unique thing. You will learn to make soaps of different shapes colours by using healthy products. Enjoy the fragrance of the soap made by yourself. To register call +91 8860075340When: July 25; 2pmWhere: Online

Teens’ worldMake your child stand out in a crowd. Classes include role-play, discussions, hands-on activities and more. Teaching manners is more than just which fork to use. At Personify we teach basic etiquette to specific etiquette rules .To register: connect@personifybytarveen.com or call +91 96998 89993Fees: Rs.1500/- per personWhen: July 24; 4-5pmWhere: Online