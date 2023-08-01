Why VIPs love to line up at Dagdusheth Halwai temple?

Pune: During his visit to Pune on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will begin his city tour by visiting the Dagdusheth Halwai Temple in Budhwar Peth. Though Narendra Modi will be the first prime minister in office to visit the Dagdusheth Halwai temple (in pic), serving and former Presidents, former prime ministers, serving cabinet ministers, many chief ministers and political leaders have had darshan of the deity that sees lakhs of devotees during the 10-day Ganeshotsav. (HT FILE)

As per a Press Information Bureau (PIB) statement, after his arrival at the city from Delhi, the prime minister will visit the famous Ganesh temple on Shivaji Road at around 11 am and perform “darshan and pooja”.

Though Modi will be the first prime minister in office to visit the temple, serving and former Presidents, former prime ministers, serving cabinet ministers, many chief ministers and political leaders have had darshan of the deity that sees lakhs of devotees during the 10-day Ganeshotsav.

The Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati Temple managed by the Shrimant Dagdusheth Halwai Ganapati Trust is among the richest temples in the state and devotees believe its idol holds the power to fulfil wishes. It also holds the rare distinction of being named after a devotee, but it wasn’t always called so. For many decades, the idol was referred to as the Bahuli Haudacha Ganpati as it was situated near the popular reservoir by that name near the Kotwal Chawdi in Pune’s old city area. The temple is also considered a power centre that no political party at local level prefers to ignore considering the large and influential network of workers attached to it.

Modi will be the first serving PM to visit the temple and perform “aarti” on Tuesday, the temple trustees said.

Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed had visited the temple as President of India and former prime ministers’ Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Chandrashekhar and Inder Kumar Gujral have offered prayers when they were not in the office. Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Lalkrishna Advani, who was a cabinet minister during the Vajpayee government, also came here to take blessings while Shankar Dayal Sharma, after completing his term as the President of India, visited the place.

Hemant Rasne, secretary, Shrimant Dagdusheth Halwai Ganapati Trust, and BJP leader, said, “Many VVIPs, including international personalities, have visited the temple in the past to take blessings.”

Recently, Union home minister Amit Shah, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Sharad Pawar, former vice-president Venkaiah Naidu, minister Nitin Gadkari had visited the temple. Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat has also in the past performed “pooja” at the temple.

As per the trust’s website, “Bharat Ratna Pandit Bhimsen Joshi, Bismillah Khan and Lata Mangeshkar have visited the temple.”

Many Bollywood stars, including Sanjay Dutt who offered prayers before the deity after serving term at Yerawada jail in an Arms Act case, and late Rishi Kapoor, have visited the temple in the past.

Congress party’s leader Sanjay Balgude recently issued a letter stating, “It is good that Prime Minister Modi is visiting the Dagdusheth Temple. The prime minister should also visit the first school for girls started by Jyotiba and Savitribai Phule located in front of the temple at Bhide Wada.”