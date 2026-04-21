Pune, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday praised late deputy CM Ajit Pawar for his contribution to the development of the state, and said he looked forward to working with Pawar for the next 15 to 20 years. Wished to work with Ajit Pawar for another two decades, says Maharashtra CM Fadnavis

Addressing the closing campaign rally in Baramati to garner support for Mahayuti candidate and Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar for a bypoll there, Fadnavis said Ajit Pawar's demise was not just a loss to his family or the constituency, but a "major loss for the entire state".

Ajit Pawar died in a plane crash in Baramati in January this year. Following his death, his wife Sunetra Pawar became the deputy CM and also took over the reins of the party - NCP. His death necessitated the bypoll in Baramati assembly constituency, the home turf of the politically influential Pawar family.

Speaking at the rally, Fadnavis said, "I had the opportunity to work closely with Ajit Dada. For several years, we were political opponents, but our personal bond remained intact. It was because of that bond that we eventually came together."

"I believed that for at least the next 15 to 20 years, Ajit Dada, Eknath Shinde and I would work together. Working with him was a unique experience - he was a straightforward leader," the CM added.

Fadnavis said Pawar's leadership was shaped through challenges and his ability to connect with people across the state.

"It takes several years to create leaders like Ajit Dada. He knew every nook and corner of Maharashtra and played a key role in its development. He understood the direction in which the state should progress," he said.

Highlighting Pawar's administrative acumen, Fadnavis said he could be firm whenever required but could also be compassionate when needed.

"Such leadership is rare. Ajit Dada presented 11 state budgets, gave direction to the state and laid a strong foundation for a developed Maharashtra," he added.

Fadnavis also praised Sunetra Pawar's leadership, saying many people felt that although she took this responsibility, her political experience was limited as she entered active politics only after becoming a Rajya Sabha MP.

Despite her personal grief, she took on the responsibility of the party and the government. It was a difficult task. Our ideals have taught us that duty towards society is greater than personal sorrow, the CM said.

"There were doubts about whether she could handle the responsibilities. However, she had closely observed politics over the years while supporting Dada. But based on her performance over the last three months, I can say with confidence that she has the capacity to fulfil Ajit Dada's vision and carry forward his work. I have been in active politics for 35 years, and I have developed the ability to assess leadership capabilities," Fadnavis said.

Maharashtra has not only got its first woman deputy CM, but also a strong leader in her, he said.

Urging the voters to make Sunetra Pawar win with record votes, he said everyone in Baramati knows that she will win the bypoll, but added that there should be no complacency.

"Everyone must come forward and offer their contribution in the form of votes for Ajit Dada's legacy. He used to set new records in Baramati, and now we must ensure that Sunetra vahini wins with a similar record margin," Fadnavis said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.