With G20 delegation in mind, PMC to develop 300m riverfront

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) is building a 300-meter sample stretch of the Mula-Mutha Riverfront project and hopes to have it ready by January 10, 2023. The civic body intends to invite the G20 delegation, which will be in the city from January 15-17, to witness the stretch on a pilot basis.

Reacting to the development, municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar said, “Riverfront development is one of PMC’s ambitious projects. It is India’s largest riverfront development project, spanning 44 kilometres along the river. The actual groundwork for the same began in two stages.”

Kumar also stated that BG Shirke Construction Technology Pvt Ltd has been tasked with completing the stretch from Sangam Bridge to Bund Garden, while J Kumar Infraprojects Ltd is working on the Bund Garden to Mundwa patch.

Commenting on the development of the project, city Engineer Prashant Waghmare said, “We intend to do a 300-meter sample stretch at Bund Garden, near Chima Garden. This stretch will help citizens to perceive how PMC is going to implement the project. We are using maximum natural resources to maintain ecology. There would be walkways along the riverfront where residents could walk, exercise, and relax.”

“The area is being developed by PMC using stones recovered from the construction of the metro tunnel. When citizens visit the site, they will gain a better understanding of the project and its progress,” Kumar said.

Though Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi had inaugurated the project in March 2022, the then Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government which was in power, raised various concerns about it. But Eknath Shinde-government has now given a nod for the project.