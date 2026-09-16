Woman accused of husband’s murder gets bail after over 2 years in jail

The Bombay High Court on September 8 granted bail to a 41-year-old woman accused of murdering her husband, citing her heath issues and prolonged incarceration of over two years without the trial commencing.

Her husband suffered a blow to the back of his head after being pushed and falling onto a heavy sharp object. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

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Justice Milind N Jadhav passed the order on a bail application filed by Renuka Nikhil Khanna alias Jakhar, regarding a murder case registered at Wanawadi police station in 2023 under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code.

Khanna was arrested on November 24, 2023. She was earlier granted temporary bail in April this year to undergo spinal surgery. The temporary bail was subsequently extended, and she surrendered before the authorities on August 4.

The case relates to the death of her husband following a quarrel between the couple. Her husband suffered a blow to the back of his head after being pushed and falling onto a heavy sharp object.

The high court considered medical reports which said Khanna required spinal exercises at least twice a day, regular physiotherapy supervision and hospital follow-up every four weeks.

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{{^usCountry}} “It is primarily seen that the applicant is facing severe physical difficulty,” Justice Jadhav observed, and noted that the possibility of Khanna requiring further surgery could not be ruled out if her condition did not improve. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “It is primarily seen that the applicant is facing severe physical difficulty,” Justice Jadhav observed, and noted that the possibility of Khanna requiring further surgery could not be ruled out if her condition did not improve. {{/usCountry}}

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“Considering the additional ground that the applicant is incarcerated for more than 2 years 10 months pending trial... I am inclined to release the applicant on bail,” the judge said, ordering her release on a personal bond of ₹25,000 with one or two sureties in the like amount.

The court clarified that its observations were prima facie and would not affect the trial.