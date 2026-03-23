PUNE: Solapur city police on Thursday arrested a woman and her associate for allegedly filing a false gang rape complaint and misleading authorities. The incident was reported on Wednesday at around 8:30pm. Woman, associate held for filing false rape complaint

Police said on Sunday that the accused woman made a distress call to the control room on Wednesday, stating that four men had gang-raped her. Considering the gravity of the case, a team from Vijapur Naka Police Station rushed to the spot and initiated an investigation.

“During analysis of CCTV cameras’ footage, CDR analysis, medical records, and other materials, police suspected something fishy. Further questioning made it evident that the accused had faked the entire thing to settle scores with the people named as perpetrators in the alleged crime,” said Dada Gaikwad, senior police inspector at Vijapur Naka station.

Police have identified the accused as Sameer Sheikh, 28, and his female friend. The enmity dates back to 2023, when Solapur city police arrested Sheikh in an abetment to suicide case. In September 2025, the Kolhapur Circuit Bench ordered his release on bail. However, the complainant in the case approached the Supreme Court. On March 17, the Supreme Court canceled Sheikh’s bail.

“Sheikh and his female friend decided to file a fake gang rape case to pressure the witnesses and relatives of the victim in the 2023 case,” said M Raj Kumar, commissioner of police, Solapur city.

Police booked both the accused under relevant legal provisions for providing false information. Further investigation is underway to examine all aspects of the case.