Woman comes in contact with live wire in waterlogged Pune street, dies

A 40-year-old woman was electrocuted in Bhagyoday Nagar in Kondhwa area around 5.30 pm on Sunday. The woman stepped into the pool of accumulated rainwater while going to work when she sustained a massive shock after coming in contact with a live wire of Maharashtra State Electricity Board (MSEB). Ramwadi underpass waterlogged. (MAHENDRA KOLHE/HT PHOTO)

According to Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company (MSEDCL) office, an investigation has been initiated into the incident.

Fire brigade officials said that they had received a call about the incident and a team went to the spot and helped in the rescue operation. However, the woman was proclaimed dead on the spot.

The identity of the woman could not be ascertained, said police.

Pune experienced pre-monsoon-like weather conditions on Sunday including thunderstorm cloud development towards the afternoon and evening hours, as torrential rains lashed parts of the city for a second consecutive day. As per the data from the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Wadgaonsheri reported over 111 mm of rainfall till 6:15 pm, followed by Lohegaon (48 mm till 8.30 pm).