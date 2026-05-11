...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Woman dies after falling from 8th floor of building in Maval; suicide suspected

Police sources said preliminary inquiry revealed that the woman had reportedly fought with her husband before the incident

Published on: May 11, 2026 05:18 am IST
By Gayatri Vajpeyee
Advertisement

A 34-year-old woman allegedly died after falling from the eighth floor of a residential building in the Katavi area of Maval tehsil. The incident took place around 1 pm on Saturday. Prima facie, police suspect it is a case of suicide.

Police said her brother-in-law brought her to the hospital. A medico-legal case has been registered in connection with the incident. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

Officials said the woman suffered severe head injuries and multiple other injuries in the fall. Residents of the society rushed to help, and she was immediately taken to Dr DY Patil Hospital in Ambi for treatment. Due to the seriousness of her condition, she was later shifted to the General Hospital at Talegaon Dabhade. However, doctors at the hospital declared her dead at 2.41 pm.

Police sources said preliminary inquiry revealed that the woman had reportedly fought with her husband before the incident. However, officials clarified that the exact circumstances leading to her death are still under investigation.

Police said her brother-in-law brought her to the hospital. A medico-legal case has been registered in connection with the incident.

A post-mortem examination was conducted at the Primary Health Centre in Talegaon Dabhade. According to the advanced death certificate issued by doctors, the cause of death was mentioned as “cardiorespiratory failure due to polytrauma.”

 
suicide
Home / Cities / Pune / Woman dies after falling from 8th floor of building in Maval; suicide suspected
Home / Cities / Pune / Woman dies after falling from 8th floor of building in Maval; suicide suspected
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.