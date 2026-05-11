Woman dies after falling from 8th floor of building in Maval; suicide suspected

A 34-year-old woman allegedly died after falling from the eighth floor of a residential building in the Katavi area of Maval tehsil. The incident took place around 1 pm on Saturday. Prima facie, police suspect it is a case of suicide.

Police said her brother-in-law brought her to the hospital. A medico-legal case has been registered in connection with the incident. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

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Officials said the woman suffered severe head injuries and multiple other injuries in the fall. Residents of the society rushed to help, and she was immediately taken to Dr DY Patil Hospital in Ambi for treatment. Due to the seriousness of her condition, she was later shifted to the General Hospital at Talegaon Dabhade. However, doctors at the hospital declared her dead at 2.41 pm.

Police sources said preliminary inquiry revealed that the woman had reportedly fought with her husband before the incident. However, officials clarified that the exact circumstances leading to her death are still under investigation.

Police said her brother-in-law brought her to the hospital. A medico-legal case has been registered in connection with the incident.

A post-mortem examination was conducted at the Primary Health Centre in Talegaon Dabhade. According to the advanced death certificate issued by doctors, the cause of death was mentioned as “cardiorespiratory failure due to polytrauma.”

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{{^usCountry}} Police officer Santosh Patil said, “An accidental death report has been registered, and further investigation into the matter is underway.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police officer Santosh Patil said, “An accidental death report has been registered, and further investigation into the matter is underway.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Help is a call away {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Help is a call away {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Pune-based Connecting Trust works towards providing support to those in emotional distress using the philosophy of mindfulness-based active listening, thereby preventing suicide. Helpline numbers: 9922004305 or 9922001122 from 10 am to 8pm. For email support write to distressmailsconnecting@gamil.com {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Pune-based Connecting Trust works towards providing support to those in emotional distress using the philosophy of mindfulness-based active listening, thereby preventing suicide. Helpline numbers: 9922004305 or 9922001122 from 10 am to 8pm. For email support write to distressmailsconnecting@gamil.com {{/usCountry}}

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