 Woman falls into 100-feet gorge while taking selfie, rescued
Monday, Aug 05, 2024
New Delhi
Woman falls into 100-feet gorge while taking selfie, rescued 

ByHT Correspondent
Aug 05, 2024 07:04 AM IST

Joint rescue efforts by a Home Guard and fellow mountaineers brought her to safety, and soon after the incident, a video of the rescue went viral on social media

A 29-year-old woman was rescued after she accidentally fell into a gorge while taking a selfie in Satara district, police officials said on Sunday. The woman was visiting Borne Ghat in Satara with friends from Pune when she fell into a 100-foot gorge near the Thoseghar waterfalls on Saturday. 

Police reported that the woman was taken to the hospital, where she is reported to be in stable condition.  (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
Joint rescue efforts by a Home Guard and fellow mountaineers brought her to safety, and soon after the incident, a video of the rescue went viral on social media. Police reported that the woman was taken to the hospital, where she is reported to be in stable condition. 

This incident occurred days after a 26-year-old Instagram influencer tragically died after falling into a gorge at Kumbhe waterfall near Raigad. 

Aanvi Kamdar visited the waterfall with seven friends on July 16. Unfortunately, the trip turned tragic when she slipped into a deep crevice while they were filming a video. In response, local authorities have urged tourists to prioritise safety and avoid dangerous actions while enjoying the area’s natural beauty 

New Delhi
Monday, August 05, 2024
