Woman gifts life-saving kidney to younger brother 

A 36-year-old woman donated her kidney to her younger brother, who has been suffering from end-stage renal disease and is dependent on hemodialysis, said the officials. Initially, the patient’s mother came forward to be a donor, but she was found medically unfit for the surgery. Later, the patient’s sister came forward to donate her kidney. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The case was led by Dr Vrishali Patil, program director and head of the multi-organ transplant surgery department at a Private hospital in Pimpri. The health of the patient was gradually deteriorating. He was developing breathlessness on the slightest exertion due to these complications. Considering all the conditions, an early kidney transplant was advised.

Initially, the patient’s mother came forward to be a donor, but she was found medically unfit for the surgery. Later, the patient’s sister came forward to donate her kidney. She underwent a thorough medical evaluation and assessment by the multidisciplinary transplant centre and was found to be suitable for kidney donation. Both patients underwent detailed counselling as per the laid down protocols, said the officials in the statement released on Monday.

The kidney transplant took place on August 8, 2024. Post-transplant, the patient and his sister were kept under observation for four days and were discharged on the fifth day. Both the patients recovered well, without any further complications.

Commenting on the development, Dr Patil, said, “The failing health of the young man required a kidney transplant at the earliest. He was developing cardiopulmonary failure secondary to renal failure. Given this situation, the responsibility displayed by the patient’s sister is commendable. The organ was a good match and as a result, we were able to save a precious life.”