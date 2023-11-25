Woman in police custody till Nov 28 for murder of realtor husband

Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) MR Patkar on Saturday remanded Renuka Khanna to police custody till November 28 for allegedly killing her husband Nikhil Khanna (36) over a domestic dispute. The accused was produced before the Pune court by the Wanowrie police amidst tight security.

According to the police, the reason for the couple’s domestic squabble was a disagreement over holiday plans. (HT PHOTO)

Public Prosecutor Varsharani Jadhav in her submission before the court requested a five-day custodial remand. However, the court granted police custody till November 28.

Jadhav said, “To investigate the motive and weapon used in the crime, the police require more time, hence we have demanded police custody.”

Sanjay Patange, senior inspector, Wanowrie police station said, “The accused said that she was unhappy over their married life as her husband did not agree to her holiday plans. On Friday, there were heated arguments between the couple and her husband allegedly attacked her. As the argument escalated, the accused pushed her husband to the ground and sat on his chest, before punching on his face four-five times causing his nose to bleed.”

According to the police, the doctors from Ruby Hall Clinic who reached the house of the couple at Ganga Satellite housing society in Wanowrie at around 12.30 pm on Friday after getting the alert from neighbours declared Nikhil dead at the time of pick up.

Patange said that the autopsy report will ascertain the exact cause of death.

Dattaprasad Shendge, assistant inspector and investigation officer in the case, said, “Renuka has been unstable since the incident took place and has not been cooperating with the police investigation.”

According to the police, the reason for their domestic squabble was a disagreement over holiday plans. Renuka wanted to celebrate her birthday in Dubai on September 18, but her husband declined to fulfil her wish, neither did he buy her a gift on their wedding anniversary on November 11. He also avoided discussing her plans to visit Delhi in the first week of December to celebrate a relative’s birthday.

The Wanowrie police have filed a case under Sections 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

