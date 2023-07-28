UP woman kills husband, chops body into pieces, throws them in canal

A woman allegedly killed her 55-year-old husband in Uttar Pradesh's Pilibhit and chopped his body into pieces before throwing them into a canal. The police on Friday said they have recovered the body parts as well as the victim's clothes from a jungle. The police have taken a woman into custody for allegedly killing her husband in Pilibhit. (Representative image)

Superintendent of Police (SP) Pilibhit Atul Sharma informed that the incident took place in Shivnagar village of Gajraula. On Wednesday morning, a missing complaint was filed in search of the victim, identified as Ram Pal. Upon investigation, the police were told by the victim's son that it was a possible murder.

When the cops interrogated the victim's wife, she confessed to the killing. Acting on her statement, the deceased's body parts were recovered from the canal in a nearby village while the clothes were also found inside a bag.

Further details on why the woman committed the crime are yet to be disclosed. On whether the woman was alone or was accompanied by another person in the killing, the police said that based on the current investigation, only the wife's role has come to light.

As per reports, the woman had tied her husband to a cot and cut him into five pieces. She killed him last week on Sunday with an axe while he was asleep. Identified as Dularo Devi, the woman had eloped with her husband's friend for a few days and returned a month ago.

Another such incident took place in Gorakhpur when police arrested a woman and her paramour for allegedly killing her husband on May 25. The body of a 50-year-old railway employee Afroz Ansari with his throat slit was found at his residence in Digvijaya Nath colony under the Gorakhnath police station. The police had arrested Sadia, the widow of the deceased, and her paramour Abhishek. A sword and a knife, allegedly used in the murder, were recovered by the police.