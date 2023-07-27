UP school headmaster suspended after found 'sleeping naked' in front of students

The headmaster of a government primary school in Visheshwarganj area of Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich was suspended after allegedly found sleeping naked in front of students while being in a drunken state, the officials said Thursday. A purported video of the incident also surfaced online where the headmaster, identified as Durga Prasad Jaiswal, is seen allegedly indulging in the obscene act. The headmaster was suspended on July 24 on the basis of a preliminary inquiry conducted by the block education officer.(Representational image)

The officials said the veracity of the viral video is yet to be ascertained. Jaiswal is posted at Shivpur Bairagi Primary School in Bahraich, which is located 125 kilometres north-east of Lucknow.

However, several agitated parents claimed that this was not the first time Jaiswal had done something like this. The parents claimed that he often indulged in obscene acts in front of the students and said he would take off his clothes in class and rest, news agency PTI reported.

‘Not the first time’

Some parents also said that because of Jaiswal's behaviour, girl students have stopped going to the school. As the matter came to light, an enquiry was ordered by the Basic Shiksha Adhikari (BSA) after which the headmaster was suspended.

"We got a complaint against Durga Prasad Jaiswal…He was suspended on July 24 on the basis of a preliminary inquiry conducted by the block education officer," BSA Avyakt Ram Tiwari said.

"A departmental inquiry is being conducted. If necessary, a First Information Report will also be lodged against the headmaster," the BSA said.

A police official said that no arrests have been made in the incident as of now, Any possibility of that will arise only after an FIR is lodged. He said an FIR, in turn, will be filed based on the conclusions of the departmental probe.

