Woman kills two children, attacks husband in Pune over domestic dispute

A woman has been arrested by the Pune rural police for allegedly killing her two children and attacking her husband with koyta, leaving him severely injured, said police. As per the complaint filed by the injured man, a case has been filed against Komal under sections 103(1), and 109 of the BNS and sections 4(25) of the Arms Act. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The incident was reported on Saturday at around 4:21 am at Shidewasti (Swami Chincholi) in Daund tehsil.

According to the police, the accused woman identified as Komal Duryodhan Mindhe (30), killed her two children, Shambhu (1) and Sayali (2) and brutally attacked her husband Duryodhan (36) with a koyta at the residence. The injured husband is undergoing treatment at a private hospital.

Bapurao Dadas, sub-divisional police officer, Daund, said, “The murders might be a fallout of the disputes between the couple.’’

According to police, Komal married Duryodhan in April 2018. Duryodhan is a network engineer at a multinational company in Kharadi and was working from home. They lived in a joint family along with Duryodhan’s brother, mother and father.

Gopal Pawar, police inspector at Daund police station, said, “Since the last couple of days there have been arguments between the husband and wife. The wife strangled two children on Saturday morning and later attacked her husband who was sleeping in another room. He is seriously injured.’’

Due to the commotion, other family members woke up and rushed the children and the man to a hospital in Bhigwan. The doctors in Bhigwan referred them to a hospital in Baramati, where two children were announced dead on arrival.

Police said that after the incident the accused was trying to die by suicide but due to the timely intervention of police, she was arrested.

