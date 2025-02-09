Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Feb 09, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Woman kills two children, attacks husband in Pune over domestic dispute

ByShrinivas Deshpande
Feb 09, 2025 07:20 AM IST

The incident was reported on Saturday at around 4:21 am at Shidewasti (Swami Chincholi) in Daund tehsil

A woman has been arrested by the Pune rural police for allegedly killing her two children and attacking her husband with koyta, leaving him severely injured, said police.

As per the complaint filed by the injured man, a case has been filed against Komal under sections 103(1), and 109 of the BNS and sections 4(25) of the Arms Act. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
As per the complaint filed by the injured man, a case has been filed against Komal under sections 103(1), and 109 of the BNS and sections 4(25) of the Arms Act. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The incident was reported on Saturday at around 4:21 am at Shidewasti (Swami Chincholi) in Daund tehsil.

According to the police, the accused woman identified as Komal Duryodhan Mindhe (30), killed her two children, Shambhu (1) and Sayali (2) and brutally attacked her husband Duryodhan (36) with a koyta at the residence. The injured husband is undergoing treatment at a private hospital.

Bapurao Dadas, sub-divisional police officer, Daund, said, “The murders might be a fallout of the disputes between the couple.’’

According to police, Komal married Duryodhan in April 2018. Duryodhan is a network engineer at a multinational company in Kharadi and was working from home. They lived in a joint family along with Duryodhan’s brother, mother and father.

Gopal Pawar, police inspector at Daund police station, said, “Since the last couple of days there have been arguments between the husband and wife. The wife strangled two children on Saturday morning and later attacked her husband who was sleeping in another room. He is seriously injured.’’

Due to the commotion, other family members woke up and rushed the children and the man to a hospital in Bhigwan. The doctors in Bhigwan referred them to a hospital in Baramati, where two children were announced dead on arrival.

Police said that after the incident the accused was trying to die by suicide but due to the timely intervention of police, she was arrested.

As per the complaint filed by the injured man, a case has been filed against Komal under sections 103(1), and 109 of the BNS and sections 4(25) of the Arms Act.

See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, February 09, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On