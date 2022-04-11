Woman offered sedative-laced cold drink, murdered; one held

PUNE The crime branch of the city police has arrested Kisan Sitaram Jagtap (47), a resident of Purandar for allegedly killing a woman by lacing her cold drink with sedatives and murdering her for money.

According to the police, the accused had stolen the cell phone of the deceased and it was found operational.

The police utilized assistance from the technical wing and traced the mobile to Jagtap and arrested him.

During his confession, Jagtap said that he had wanted to kill the woman as he was inspired by a TV serial to rob the victim and murder her simultaneously.

He met the woman at Gadital in Hadapsar and added sedatives to her drink. After she slept, the accused banged her head against the wall and killed her.

Police inspector Hemant Patil said that the accused has confessed to his involvement in the crime and the police have recovered an ATM card, gold ornaments and mobile from him.

A case under IPC 302 (murder) has been lodged against the accused who is now remanded in police custody.