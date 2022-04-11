Woman offered sedative-laced cold drink, murdered; one held
PUNE The crime branch of the city police has arrested Kisan Sitaram Jagtap (47), a resident of Purandar for allegedly killing a woman by lacing her cold drink with sedatives and murdering her for money.
According to the police, the accused had stolen the cell phone of the deceased and it was found operational.
The police utilized assistance from the technical wing and traced the mobile to Jagtap and arrested him.
During his confession, Jagtap said that he had wanted to kill the woman as he was inspired by a TV serial to rob the victim and murder her simultaneously.
He met the woman at Gadital in Hadapsar and added sedatives to her drink. After she slept, the accused banged her head against the wall and killed her.
Police inspector Hemant Patil said that the accused has confessed to his involvement in the crime and the police have recovered an ATM card, gold ornaments and mobile from him.
A case under IPC 302 (murder) has been lodged against the accused who is now remanded in police custody.
-
Ajit Pawar backs PMPML shutting rural services
PUNE While the PMPML has started closing down its services in rural parts, there is a growing demand from the public that it resumes these services, which will put a greater tax burden on Pune and PCMC citizens. Deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar, while speaking at a public event on Sunday, accepted that long-distance PMPML buses are putting a greater burden on PMPML and last year, financial losses reached ₹700 crore.
-
1 dead, 25 injured in accident on Pune-Ahmednagar highway
PUNE One person was killed and 25 others were injured after a car hit a luxury bus on the Pune-Ahmednagar highway on Sunday night, police said. The incident took place at Bajrangwadi in Shirur at around 11.30 pm when a car moving in the direction of Pune rammed with the bus due to which the bus driver lost control leading to the accident. The bus was going to Ahmednagar at the time of the incident.
-
Two ‘seek’ admission to Kanpur’s GSVM medical college on fake allotment letters
A week after a female student from Uttarakhand came to seek admission to MBBS course in Ganesh Shankar Vidyarthi Memorial Medical College here on forged allotment letter, two other females on Monday produced fake allotment letters before the college authorities for admission to the same course, said medical college principal Dr Sanjay Kala.
-
Woman, paramour held for ‘killing’ husband in Tarn Taran village
A 40-year-old woman and her paramour have been arrested for the murder of her husband Hira Singh (45) at Tatle village falling under the Bhikhiwind sub-division, the police said on Monday. The case was registered on the complaint of the deceased's elder brother, Sukhdev Singh (50) of Tatle village. He accused Randeep Kaur of Ghariala village and Angrej Singh of Makhu village in Ferozepur district of killing his brother. Bhikhiwind station house officer Jaswant Singh said the accused have been arrested.
-
Odisha championship: 3 arrested for allegedly sexually abusing minor athlete
Three senior athletes of Odisha participating in long jump and middle distance running in Odisha State (Senior and Junior) Athletics Championship now underway in Bhubaneswar were arrested on Monday after a minor athlete accused them of sexually abusing him, police said. Suraj Thakur, participated in 1,500 metre while DJagannath Das participated in 3,000 metre steeplechase events. Ashish Patra, took part in the long jump.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics