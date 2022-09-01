Work to move overpass pipelines begins at Chandni chowk

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has begun work on demolishing the old Chandni chowk bridge, as instructed by chief minister Eknath Shinde. On Wednesday, work to move the pipelines above the chowk overpass was started by NHAI.

There are several service pipelines installed around the chowk, which is a major obstacle coming in way of demolishing the bridge. Hence, work on removing these pipelines is underway on priority basis, said NHAI officials.

The old bridge at Chandni chowk will be demolished between September 12 to 15. The water supply pipelines, electricity service limes and other overpass pipelines are being removed with the help of Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and other departments, said officials.

“Currently, the work of digging roads on both sides of the old bridge is underway, in order to construct the new bridge. The work of the service road near Vedbhavan has also begun after it was stopped for a brief period. The retaining wall work on both sides of the highway is also picking up pace and will be completed before the bridge demolition,” said NHAI Pune project director Sanjay Kadam.

“Apart from that the garbage lying on the service road near Shrungeri Math is being cleared, and soon, the road will be open to public. We are planning to complete the ramp road work from Mulshi to Satara side in the next seven days. The traffic police department and wardens are regulating traffic,” he added.

The instruction of demolishing the bridge comes after CM Shinde’s convoy was stuck in traffic at Chandni chowk last week, and residents approached him with the issue.