Worker dead as industrial shed collapses at construction site in MIDC Bhosari

A worker lost his life after an industrial shed of a neighbouring company collapsed during excavation work at a construction site in MIDC Bhosari on Saturday, said officials. The incident occurred around 4:46 pm, following which the fire department launched a major rescue operation. (HT PHOTO)

The incident occurred around 4:46 pm, following which the fire department launched a major rescue operation.

The deceased worker has been identified as Maruti Raghoji Bhalerao, 32, a resident of Ranubai Mala, Chakan, and originally hailed from Nanded district.

Officials said that during excavation at an industrial company’s construction site, the old shed of the adjacent industrial unit suddenly collapsed into the dug-out area. It was feared that labourers working for the contractor had been trapped under the debris.

Responding to the alert, five fire and rescue teams from Nehrunagar, Bhosari, and Pimpri fire stations rushed to the spot. Fire personnel, along with a JCB machine, cleared the collapsed structure and searched for trapped workers.

During the operation, one worker was found in a critical condition beneath the rubble. He was immediately taken to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Kiran Pathare, assistant police inspector at Bhosari MIDC police station, said, “Excavation and levelling work were going on. A worker and a JCB operator were there at the site. Suddenly, the shed and wall of a neighbouring company collapsed, under which a worker was buried.”

According to Patahre, police, with the help of locals and fire brigade officials, conducted a rescue operation, and he was immediately rushed to the hospital. Where he was declared dead.

Police said, as of now, they have reported an accidental death in this case. Further necessary steps to be taken after a detailed investigation, said police.