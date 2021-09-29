World Heart Day: Rise in heart attacks among under-50s, say doctors

PUNE: Doctors and experts have pointed to a worrisome trend on the occasion of World Heart Day celebrated on September 29. They have warned against an increasing number of young people (below 50 years of age) being diagnosed with heart issues. While developing blockages in arteries is natural above 50 years of age, people below 50 years of age developing blockages has become a cause for concern today.

Food habits like eating packaged and baked foods containing palm oil, lack of exercise, stress, air pollution etc. are contributing to the early onset of heart-related diseases, doctors said.

Dr Sujit Sawadatkar, interventional cardiologist from Noble hospital, said that almost 50% of the heart patients that visit him are youngsters. “When I say youngsters, I mean people who are less than 50 years old. This is a worrisome trend that we are seeing. Building up fats, cholesterol and other substances in and on the artery walls is natural in the 50+ age group. But witnessing heart issues before 50 years of age is the contribution of certain factors,” he said.

Dr Sawadatkar said that most of the packaged food industry uses palm oil. “You take bakery items, icing on cakes, chocolates, or any other packaged food, it has cheap alternatives to healthy oil options and that is not good for heart health. High content of saturated fatty acids and cheap alternatives to healthy oil is damaging to heart health. Also, the younger generation is following a sedentary lifestyle with no proper exercise routine. Factors like stress and air pollution are also contributing in a big way to the early onset of heart diseases. Rampant use of some supplements also has a negative impact on the heart.”

Sharing greater insights, Dr Benny Jose, consultant and interventional cardiologist at Jupiter hospital said that heart attacks among youth are on the rise due to lifestyle issues. “A sedentary lifestyle is a major cause for the younger population getting more heart attacks. And this includes food habits. But a person should focus on having a culture of exercise in their daily routine. And with this, healthy food is also important. Risk factors like diabetes, hypertension should not be neglected as these conditions can cause irreversible damage to vascular health,” Dr Jose said.