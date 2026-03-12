Wrestlers flex muscle to save Maharashtra Kesari title

Pehelwans from across Maharashtra have thrown their weight into a do-or-die bout that could determine the future of the coveted Maharashtra Kesari title – one of the state’s most prestigious sporting championships. Akrosh Morcha in Karad, Satara staged a protest on Wednesday to demand single official Maharashtra Kesari competition and to preserve credibility of the prestigious wrestling title. (HT PHOTO)

On Wednesday, around 40 Maharashtra Kesari title holders and more than a dozen Hind Kesari champions, along with coaches, young wrestlers and supporters marched through the streets of Karad in Satara district to restore the tournament’s credibility.

The Akrosh Morcha, organised at the initiative of double Maharashtra Kesari winner Chandrahar Patil, highlighted a growing crisis within the wrestling community: the possibility that multiple tournaments may now be organised under the same prestigious title.

“For the last couple of years, there have been two Maharashtra Kesari competitions due to disputes between organisations,” said Patil. “This year preparations are underway to hold four different tournaments. Where does that leave the dignity of the title?”

The protesters assembled at the memorial of Olympic medallist Khashaba Dadasaheb Jadhav at Karve Naka in Karad, paid tributes to the legendary wrestler, and then began their march, demanding that only one official Maharashtra Kesari competition be recognised.

For more than six decades, the championship has been regarded as the pinnacle of achievement in traditional wrestling in the Maharashtra. Winning the title has historically also opened doors to government benefits such as jobs, land allotments, housing quotas and pensions.

“Every Maharashtra Kesari wrestler spends 15 to 20 years in training and struggle to reach that stage,” said Patil. “Only 100 to 150 wrestlers qualify for the final rounds and finally only one becomes Maharashtra Kesari. Organising several competitions under the same name will compromise the credibility of the title.”

Origin of the dispute

The controversy is rooted in organisational and political disputes within the wrestling administration. Traditionally, the tournament was conducted under a single recognised body, the Maharashtra Kustigir Parishad.

However, in 2022, the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), then led by BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, dismissed the Maharashtra Kustigir Parishad, which was headed by NCP chief Sharad Pawar. The national federation alleged that the state body had failed to conduct certain competitions according to schedule, while raising other administrative concerns.

Differences between wrestling associations deepened, leading to the emergence of rival organisations claiming legitimacy. Each group has begun organising its own competition under the ‘Maharashtra Kesari’ banner, creating confusion within the wrestling fraternity.

At present, multiple bodies are active in the state, including the Maharashtra Rajya Kustigir Parishad (associated with the Sharad Pawar group), Maharashtra Kustigir Parishad (linked to the Balasaheb Landge group), Maharashtra Rajya Kustigir Sangh, and Bhartiya Shaili Kusti Sanghatana (Mati). Each plans to host its own Maharashtra Kesari tournament this year.

The Mati organisation will hold its competition at Saswad from March 12 to 14, while the Maharashtra Rajya Kustigir Sangh will hold its version of the competition at Wagholi, from March 18 to 22. Other organisations are expected to announce their own tournaments.

The possibility that four winners could claim the Maharashtra Kesari title in a single year has alarmed wrestlers and former champions. Vishnu Joshilkar, who won the title in 1985, said, “If this continues, in a few years we may see a Maharashtra Kesari competition in every locality!”

High Stakes

The issue is not merely about prestige. For many athletes from rural backgrounds, the title represents a gateway to financial stability. Joshilkar recalls, “After winning the title in 1985, I got a government job in the electricity department. I also received land and housing benefits, and today I receive a pension as a former Maharashtra Kesari.”

Given the high stakes, each organisation is jockeying for legitimacy, pressuring promising young wrestlers to declare their allegiance. “Some wrestlers are being forced to participate in a particular Maharashtra Kesari competition and not in others,” Patil said. “These disputes are affecting their careers.”

Wrestlers point out that they are not opposed to multiple wrestling tournaments being organised in the state. Rather, they provide additional opportunities for young athletes to showcase their talent. “Our argument is that the title ‘Maharashtra Kesari’ should be reserved for only one official competition,” said Joshilkar said. “Each organisation should choose a different title.”

Former champions and wrestling enthusiasts say the state government may need to step in to resolve the dispute if the organisations fail to reach a consensus. “Either the government should bring all organisations together and ensure that there is only one Maharashtra Kesari competition, or the government itself should organise the event until the court matter is settled,” said Joshilkar.

Wrestlers who gathered in Karad said they will escalate their agitation to press for a resolution. A larger protest has been planned at Mumbai’s Azad Maidan, where wrestlers from across Maharashtra are expected to participate.

“We have approached the chief minister, the state sports department and the Union sports ministry, seeking intervention,” he said. “Our demand is simple — there should be only one Maharashtra Kesari title,” Patil underlined.