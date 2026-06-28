Doctors at the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation-run Yashwantrao Chavan Memorial Hospital (YCMH) have successfully removed a 20.1-kg malignant ovarian tumour from a 60-year-old woman in a complex five-hour surgery performed free of cost under the Mahatma Jyotirao Phule Jan Arogya Yojana (MJPJAY), officials said on Saturday.

YCMH doctors remove 20.1-kg ovarian tumour, save 60-year-old woman

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The woman, from Akole tehsil in Ahilyanagar district, first noticed abdominal swelling six months ago. By the time she was admitted to YCM Hospital on June 20, the tumour had grown to nearly 50x30x20 cm, leaving her unable to walk, eat or breathe comfortably.

After evaluating her condition, doctors first stabilised her with nutritional support, albumin infusions and correction of blood abnormalities before operating on June 24.

A multidisciplinary team led by Dr Santosh Thorat, head of the Department of Surgery, removed the tumour along with the required lymph node dissection for oncological clearance. Histopathology confirmed bilateral mucinous cystadenocarcinoma, a rare malignant ovarian cancer. Doctors said that while mucinous tumours account for 10-15% of ovarian tumours, bilateral malignant tumours of this size are uncommon.

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{{^usCountry}} “The surgery required meticulous planning and teamwork because of the tumour’s size and its proximity to major blood vessels and vital organs,” said Dr Santosh Thorat. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The surgery required meticulous planning and teamwork because of the tumour’s size and its proximity to major blood vessels and vital organs,” said Dr Santosh Thorat. {{/usCountry}}

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The patient spent two days in the intensive care unit before being shifted to the general ward. She has resumed an oral diet, is recovering well and is expected to be discharged in the next few days.