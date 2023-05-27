Moderate rainfall in parts of Pune, IMD issues yellow alert for May 29-30

The regional wing of India Meteorological Department (IMD) and the Regional Meteorological Centre, (RMC) Mumbai, has issued a yellow alert for Pune district. Pune will receive moderate rainfall in several parts on May 29-30, said officials.

(HT PHOTO)

The centre has also issued a rainfall warning for eight other districts in Marathwada, Central Maharashtra, and the Konkan meteorological subdivisions.

According to the officials, currently a western disturbance lies over north Pakistan. A cyclonic circulation lies over northwest Rajasthan and adjoining Pakistan and a trough runs from this to north Madhya Pradesh in lower tropospheric levels. Another trough runs from Sub-Himalayan West Bengal to interior Odisha in lower tropospheric levels. The strong southwesterly winds from the Bay of Bengal to northeast India are prevailing at lower tropospheric levels. Apart from that fresh western disturbance is likely to affect northwest India from May 29. Under the influence of these weather conditions, some districts in Maharashtra are expected to receive rainfall on May 29 and 30.

On May 29, light to moderate rainfall is expected in nine districts in the state, while on May 30, 14 districts including two districts from Vidarbha have issued a yellow alert by RMC, Mumbai. On May 31, rainfall is expected in four districts including Satara, Kolhapur, Chandrapur, and Gadchiroli.

K S Hosalikar, head of the Climate Research and Services, India Meteorological Department (IMD)-Pune said that rainfall is expected in some parts of the state and citizens must follow the warning, and advisories issued by the department to avoid inconvenience.

Currently, the city is experiencing a maximum temperature below-normal level. Partly cloudy weather can also be experienced during the afternoon time. Howe ever because of the increase in relative humidity, the real temperature feel is higher than the actual level.

On Saturday, the IMD recorded 35.6 degrees Celsius maximum temperature at Shivajinagar. Which is 0.4 degrees below the normal level. In the Pune city area, The highest maximum temperature was recorded in Magarpatta which is 37 degrees Celsius. While the lowest temperature was recorded in Lavasa as 31.6 degrees Celsius.

