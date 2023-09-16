Your Space: BRTS failed to meet goals

While the authorities have restored a part of BRTS stretch in the city for normal traffic, partial dismantling of the infrastructure, not removing the bollards at Gunjan Theatre area, has turned the road into a blind spot. Readers suggest steps to address the issue...

Facility has become hazard

I find it puzzling that the bus rapid transit system (BRTS) continues to operate alongside the Ahmednagar Road metro line. The two modes of transportation are not complementary but rather conflicting in their coexistence. An illustrative example of this discord can be observed in the frequent accidents occurring on the road, often attributed to the presence of metro pillars. Given the evident safety concerns and the risks that these metro pillars pose to commuters, I believe it is imperative for the authorities to consider dismantling the BRTS system without delay to prevent accidents. It is increasingly evident that the BRTS on this stretch become a hazard to those who rely on it for their daily commute.

Ayaz Patel

Review the mode of transportation

BRTS has played a dual role in our city’s transportation landscape, serving as both a problem and a potential solution. It was initially introduced to address the pressing issues of traffic congestion and enhance the overall quality of public transportation. However, in recent years, there has been a noticeable decline in its effectiveness, as many BRTS routes have become inactive and failed to operate as intended. Among the various BRTS routes, it’s worth noting that the Swargate to Katraj route stands out as the exception, as it continues to function relatively smoothly. This discrepancy in operational success among routes raises questions about the overall efficiency and viability of the BRTS system in our city. Considering these challenges and disparities, I strongly believe that it is now imperative to initiate a thorough and comprehensive review of the entire BRTS project.

Aron Rodrick

Adopt holistic urban planning strategies

The increasing number of vehicles in Pune has become a pressing concern making the roads inadequate for travel. In this scenario, the introduction of a metro system offers a ray of hope for improving the city’s public transportation network. However, it is crucial for the administration to rethink the implementation of BRTS on new roads. As a resident of Hadapsar, I have witnessed firsthand how the BRTS system has become a problem rather than a solution in certain areas. Hadapsar’s BRTS has, unfortunately, turned into a blind spot, causing considerable inconvenience to commuters. To compound matters, the administration has recently made the decision to relocate BRTS bus stops to one side of the road, in order to allocate more lanes to other vehicles. While the intention behind this decision might be to alleviate traffic congestion, it is essential to consider the broader implications. Shifting BRTS bus stops may temporarily ease traffic for other vehicles but could potentially worsen the situation for those who rely on public transportation. Moreover, it does not address the root problem of increasing vehicular traffic. It would be prudent for the administration to concentrate on holistic urban planning strategies involving comprehensive solutions that consider factors such as efficient public transportation, road widening where feasible, and the promotion of alternative modes of transportation, such as cycling and walking.

Madhukar Kshirsagar

BRTS failed to meet goals

BRTS in our city has unfortunately become a “white elephant”. Regrettably, the BRTS facility, which was intended to enhance public transportation, has proven to be counterproductive and has posed significant challenges to commuters. One of the most alarming issues with the BRTS system is its encroachment on a substantial portion of the road, which has created formidable obstacles for other vehicles sharing the road. This encroachment, rather than facilitating smooth traffic flow, has had the opposite effect, causing delays and inconveniences for commuters. It’s evident that the BRTS has not met its intended goals within the city. The dissatisfaction with the BRTS extends beyond commuters; even the traffic police, who play a crucial role in ensuring road safety and order, have expressed their discontent with the system. This widespread discontent is indicative of the systemic challenges and shortcomings that have plagued the BRTS project.

Amol Nikalje

Dismantle BRTS infra

I have been an opponent of BRTS since 2006 as the BRTS global concepts and features are not being used. Because a wide portion of Ahmednagar Road is taken up by segregation of BRTS, traffic congestion on lanes is tremendous. After the announcement of PMC, they should dismantle BRTS from Parnakuti (Yerawada) to Vimannagar Chowk completely and not in parts for better results. Even traffic police must put down their foot to ask for scrapping.

Qaneez Sukhrani

As told to Siddharth Gadkari