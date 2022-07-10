Your Space: Community halls in state of neglect
Pune Municipal Corporation has sealed its community halls, set up for social and educational purposes, located in slums across the city following reports of its misuse. What steps should the civic administration take to ensure these places are properly used? Readers share their views...
Appoint guards at halls
Instead of closing down the community halls, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) should appoint guards or make surprise visits to check any illegal activity at these public places. These halls play an important part for development of children staying in slums and shutting them could affect their academic aspirations.
Saket Kadam
Take help of NGOs
PMC should give these halls to non-governmental organisations (NGOs) who can take care of these places besides conducting programmes for the benefit of slum dwellers. The civic administration should find ways to involve the residents of slums in proper utilisation of these halls.
Arpita Yadav
Halls benefit neighbourhood
Shutting down the halls is not a valid option. PMC should provide security guards for these places. Wherever any misuse is noticed, PMC should seal it, but closing down all 79 halls is not a good option. The move will impact the progress of slum kids. I have seen various good activities happening at such halls and benefitting the neighbourhood.
Sunil Wagh
It shows PMC’s neglect
All these issues have occurred because of the negligence of PMC. They had not paid attention to the safety and maintenance of these halls and the discard has led to these places turn into spots for illegal activities. Closing them is not an option as it will an injustice to slum kids who are its beneficiaries.
Pranita Mirdhe
Conduct activities at halls daily
Instead of sealing them, PMC should start conducting various programmes in these halls. Holding daily activities at these places leave no room for its misuse. Halls have become an integral part of people living in slum areas and many people use these places for good activities. Closing them will not bear any fruit for PMC.
Sunita Jagdale
Appoint locals to guard halls
PMC should appoint guards at all community halls or appoint a few people from the same locality to guard these places. If there is security in place no one will use it for illegal activities.
Pooja Shubhas
Maintain record of activities
PMC should stick rules and restriction notices on the gates and impose fines on people who misuse the halls. Maintain a record of daily activities taking place at the halls to keep illegal elements at bay.
Bharat Sane
-
Karnataka rain update | Red alert for next three days in these districts
As torrential rain continues to batter several parts of Karnataka on Sunday, the weather department issued a red alert for the coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada, Uttara Kannada and Udupi till Wednesday. The weather department has put Kodadu, Chikmagluru, Shimoga, Haveri, Dharwad and Belgaum districts on an orange alert, warning of heavy rain accompanied with thunderstorms and lightning. Holidays have been declared in schools and colleges in most of these districts as a precautionary measure.
-
4 more held for murder of 80-yr-old Delhi woman who was killed by grandson
Four men, including three related to each other, have been arrested in connection with the murder of an 80-year-old woman, who was killed by her 17-year-old grandson, who has already been apprehended, at her Shalimar Bagh flat in northwest Delhi on Thursday night for refusing to give him money, police said on Sunday.
-
Droupadi Murmu to visit Karnataka today, seek support for presidential polls
The Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance's presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu is set to visit Karnataka on Sunday to ramp up support from the legislators for the July 18 presidential elections, informed BJP Vice President and in charge of Pondicherry, Nirmal Kumar Surana. Murmu has been doing rounds of campaigns for support ahead of the elections. Earlier, she visited Kolkata and Lucknow. The new president will take an oath of office on July 25.
-
Cash, jewelry dumped outside BJP leader's house in Mumbai. Probe on | Video
In a bizarre incident that reportedly took place in the early of the Sunday morning, police officials in Mumbai found a bag - containing articles like - cash, coins, idol of god and jewelry - outside the house of BJP leader Prasad Lad. Lad is one of the ten newly-elected members of the Maharashtra Legislative Council who were sworn-in on Friday.
-
Police shoot robber dead in encounter at Delhi's Usmanpur
A police team on the lookout for snatchers spotted a group of suspects — who waylaid and robbed people by wearing women's clothes — in the jungles around Yamuna Khadar in north-east Delhi on Friday night and asked them to surrender, but they opened fire. Deputy commissioner of police (north-east) Sanjay Kumar Sain said that the deceased has been identified as Aakash, a resident of Kartar Nagar.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics