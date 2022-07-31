Your Space: Residents suffer due to lax approach of PMC

Civic works across the city during the rainy season has left many areas covered with stagnant water. These wet spots provide a breeding ground for mosquitoes, exposing residents to the risk of malaria. Readers share the situation in their neighbourhood and steps to keep public spaces clean.

Complete construction work before monsoon

The mosquito menace in our area, Pashan is increasing. We can see that there are various spots where construction work is underway because and so stagnant water accumulates and mosquito menace in the region is increasing. Three people in our building have tested positive for dengue. There are more people who have a fever and viral infections. The construction work should be completed before monsoon. In the rainy season, stagnant water causes a lot of trouble to residents.

Leena Patil

Dug-up roads breed mosquito menace

I live at Sangamwadi and there are roads which have been dug up by the authorities for pipeline work. So, water is accumulated in the area and dirt and waste is seen laying in the surrounding area which encourages breeding for mosquitoes. But we do not see any fumigation effort taken by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC). Rains will continue till September end. We can see that dengue, chikungunya cases are rising across Pune city. With such mismanagement mosquitoes are likely to increase.

Mansi Waghmare

We suffer due to lax approach of PMC

I live in Wadgaonsheri area where water is stagnant in many places where there is plenty of waste lying around. There is dirt, a foul smell and on top of all mosquitoes. Despite several notices, the local authorities have not conducted any fumigation to check the breeding spots. There is a risk of malaria and dengue. If the mosquitoes breed in the dirt, they will give rise to such diseases. We try to clean our houses and keep water from getting stagnant. But most of the day, me and my family are either outside or travelling. And a similar situation can be seen across Pune which puts everyone at risk.

Rajesh Deshmukh