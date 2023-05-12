Youth booked for abetting law student’s suicide

The Chatushringhi police have lodged a case against a youth for allegedly abetting the suicide of a third-year law student of MMCC college in Deccan.

Based on the FIR lodged on May 10 by the victim’s father, the police have lodged a case under abetting suicide. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The deceased has been identified as Raj Raosaheb Garje (22), a resident of Ashti in the Beed district. He was found dead at the Gokhale Nagar hostel, Vidyarthi Sahayyak Samiti in the city on May 9.

Based on the FIR lodged on May 10 by the victim’s father identified as Raoasaheb, the police have lodged a case under abetting suicide against Nirupam Joshi. According to the police, the accused had taken money from Garje and had not returned the amount due to which he got frustrated and took the extreme step.

Chatushrungi police station officials said that the case is being investigated in the light of a complaint made by the father.

Help is a call away

Pune-based NGO - Connecting - works towards providing support to those in emotional distress using the philosophy of mindfulness-based active listening, thereby preventing suicide. Helpline numbers: 1800-209-4353 (toll-free) and 9922001122 all days, 12 pm to 8 pm. Walk-in facility: 12 pm to 5 pm, Monday – Saturday. Email: connectingngo@gmail.com

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON