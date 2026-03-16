Youth beaten to death by female friend’s family in Kothrud; six arrested

A 23-year-old youth was allegedly beaten to death by the relatives of a minor female friend in Kothrud area on Saturday. According to officials, the youth was allegedly called to a residential building by the female friend who had messaged him. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The victim, identified as Nagesh Sanjay Jadhav of Shivajinagar, was reportedly assaulted near Paud Phata following a dispute over his relationship with the girl. He was working in a private company, said police.

The accused Vrushali Anil Shinde, Sunita Sunil Shinde, Jayashree Laxman Shinde, Tulsi Yogesh Shinde, Ganga Sanjay Pawar, and Anil Shyamrao Shinde, all from Mega City in Kothrud, were arrested by the Kothrud police. The accused were granted police custody till March 17. Search for the four other suspects is underway, said police.

According to officials, the youth was allegedly called to a residential building by the female friend who had messaged him. When he reached the building, at least ten members of the girl’s family allegedly confronted him and began assaulting him with wooden sticks and fists.

Police said the attackers allegedly beat the youth severely inside the building premises, leaving him critically injured. He was later rushed for medical treatment but succumbed to his injuries.

Following the incident, the police registered a murder case against around ten persons in connection with the attack.

Milind Mohite, deputy commissioner of police, said, “Parents and relatives of the female friend were upset over his relationship with the girl. As of now, we have arrested six, including five females and a male, and a search for the other suspects is underway.”