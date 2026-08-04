Youth dies after fire breaks out at hotel in Wakad

A 19-year-old youth died after a fire broke out at a hotel on Datta Mandir Road near Wakad Phata in Pimpri-Chinchwad on Saturday, police said.

The incident occurred around 8 pm at Delhi Six Biryani Hotel. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The incident occurred around 8 pm at Delhi Six Biryani Hotel. Upon receiving information, officers from Wakad police station rushed to the spot and summoned the fire brigade. Firefighters brought the blaze under control, following which a man was found injured inside the hotel and was immediately shifted to YCM Hospital. Doctors, however, declared him dead on arrival.

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The deceased has been identified as Mohamad Shahzad, 19, a native of Uttar Pradesh, who was running the hotel along with his 35-year-old brother, Farhan.

According to the preliminary investigation, Mohammad Usman, 38, a resident of Talegaon and originally from Faridabad, Haryana, rented the hotel premises from the property owner, Jodhwani , in January 2026. Usman subsequently handed over the hotel to Farhan and Shahzad to operate the biryani business.

Police said that during questioning, Farhan informed them that a gas cylinder at the hotel had run empty around 8 pm, following which a delivery person from the gas agency arrived to replace it. While the new cylinder was being connected, a cooking furnace nearby was still in operation. This allegedly triggered a fire in the cylinder, causing flames and thick smoke to engulf the kitchen area.

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{{^usCountry}} Vitthal Salunkhe, senior police inspector at Wakad police station, said, “The gas agency worker reportedly fled from the spot immediately after the fire broke out. Shahzad, however, remained trapped inside the hotel, where he suffered suffocation and minor burn injuries. He was rescued and taken to hospital, where he was declared dead.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Vitthal Salunkhe, senior police inspector at Wakad police station, said, “The gas agency worker reportedly fled from the spot immediately after the fire broke out. Shahzad, however, remained trapped inside the hotel, where he suffered suffocation and minor burn injuries. He was rescued and taken to hospital, where he was declared dead.” {{/usCountry}}

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Police said the gas delivery worker left the spot before the incident and efforts are underway to trace him. The exact cause of the fire and whether any negligence was involved are being investigated.