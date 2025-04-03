Youth hacked to death in Pune’s Maval area over alleged love affair

A 22-year-old man was killed in Kanhe village in Maval taluka in Pune district over an alleged love affair, said police on Wednesday. The incident was reported on April 1. On Tuesday evening, there were arguments between them, which led to a violent confrontation. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The victim, identified as Vaibhav Umesh Satkar (22), was allegedly attacked by Ankush Jaywant Satkar (42), a resident of the same village.

Police said the victim was a farmer and was in the milking business, while the accused works in a private company.

According to police, both men were neighbours in Ambevadi, Kanhe. The accused suspected that the deceased Satkar was in an affair with his wife.

On Tuesday evening, there were arguments between them, which led to a violent confrontation. In a fit of rage, Ankush attacked Vaibhav with a machete, fatally slashing his neck. The victim died on the spot.

Upon receiving information, a team from Vadgaon Maval police station rushed to the spot and initiated the investigation. The accusation was later arrested by the police.