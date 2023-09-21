Youth held for 8 vehicle theft cases in Pune

The crime branch arrested a 26-year-old youth for involvement in over eight two-wheeler thefts in the city. The crime branch arrested a 26-year-old youth for involvement in over eight two-wheeler thefts in the city. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)

The crime branch unit II and anti-dacoity cell carried out the arrest during a patrolling duty on the night of September 20 and recovered two-wheelers worth ₹1.80 lakh which were stolen from different locations over a period of time, said investigating officials.

The accused arrested has been identified as Muzaffar Rafique Pathan, a resident of Manjari in Hadapsar.

Police inspector Nandkumar Gaikwad said that the accused was apprehended by the crime branch team which was on night patrol duty. During interrogation, the crime branch officials detected eight cases where Pathan stole two-wheelers from Viman Nagar, Sinhagad and Hadapsar police station areas.

“We have solved eight two-wheeler theft cases and the accused has confessed to the crime. He has already been booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for his crimes,” he said.