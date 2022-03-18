Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
pune news

Youth murdered by four, including woman, over relationship with girl in Pune

On Wednesday, the victim was attacked with a sharp weapon and cement block by the accused causing his death when he has stepped out during night.
The accused have been booked in an FIR registered against them at Warje Malwadi police station. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
Published on Mar 18, 2022 08:21 PM IST
ByNadeem Inamdar

Pune: A 22-year-old youth was murdered in Warje for his alleged friendship with a girl despite being warned by the latter’s relative. Pune city police have arrested four persons, including a woman, in connection with the killing.

The deceased has been identified as Pradyunya Prakash Kamble of Ramoshiwadi, Senapati Bapat road while the arrested accused are Ajay Vijay Paygude (19), Vijay Kisan Paygude (50) and a woman, from Dangat Patilnagar in Shivane; and Sagar Govind Rathod (21) of Laxminagar in Dahanukar colony, Kothrud.

The accused have been booked in an FIR registered against them at Warje Malwadi police station. According to the investigators, Kamble had a relationship with the girl, who is a relative of Paygude.

The Paygude family warned the victim to stop contacting his relative.

On Wednesday, Kamble was attacked with a sharp weapon and cement block by the accused causing his death when he has stepped out during night.

Police sub-inspector RN Parvez, the investigating officer, said a murder case had been lodged and probe is on.

