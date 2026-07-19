Youth strangled to death over money dispute in Hinjewadi

A 23-year-old youth was allegedly strangled to death following a dispute over unpaid money and a personal grudge in the Maan area of Hinjewadi, police said on Sunday.

According to the complaint lodged by Ranganath Mogare, 43, father of the deceased, the incident took place between the afternoon of July 15 and the evening of July 17at a farm in Rakhe Vasti. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The deceased has been identified as Ganesh Mogare, 23, a resident of Maan.

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According to the complaint lodged by Ranganath Mogare, 43, father of the deceased, the incident took place between the afternoon of July 15 and the evening of July 17at a farm in Rakhe Vasti. The offence was registered on July 18.

Police have identified the accused as Pranav Walekar, Aniket Shinde, and Atharva Chivhe. While Walekar and Shinde have been arrested, Chivhe is absconding, and efforts are underway to trace him.

According to investigators, the prime accused, Walekar, allegedly owed money to Ganesh. The victim had repeatedly demanded repayment, which allegedly led to resentment. Police further said Walekar was also upset after Ganesh reportedly confronted him over his interactions with the complainant’s daughter, deepening the personal grudge.

Acting on this grudge, the three accused allegedly assaulted Ganesh by repeatedly kicking and punching him. During the attack, Walekar allegedly strangled the victim to death, while the other two accused allegedly assisted in the assault.

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{{^usCountry}} An FIR has been registered at Hinjewadi police station under sections 103(1) (murder) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} An FIR has been registered at Hinjewadi police station under sections 103(1) (murder) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). {{/usCountry}}

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