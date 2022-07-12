Youth’s body retrieved day after drowning in Bushi dam

Body of a 19-year-old youth was retrieved on Tuesday, a day after he drowned in Bushi dam, Lonavla.

The deceased, identified as Sahil Saroj (19), is from Vile Parle, Mumbai. According to his friends, the Saroj slipped near a waterfall and fell into the dam, known as “risky” for swimming.

Police personnel along with local trekkers’ group reached the site for rescue. After persistent efforts, the rescue operation yielded in retrieval of the body on Tuesday morning from the dam water, the official said.

Senior police inspector Sitaram Dubal said that the body was taken to a nearby health facility for necessary medico-legal formalities.

According to officials, Saroj is a student of third-year BCom. He had come with a group of around 250 students along with teachers of a private class.

The group arrived in four buses and visited the Bhushi dam, which started overflowing last week after heavy rainfall in the region. By around 6:30 pm, the police received a call informing them about the drowning incident.