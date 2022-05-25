Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Yusuf Pathan inaugurates cricket academy in Pune

Cricket Academy of Pathans (CAP) co-founder and former India all-rounder Yusuf Pathan inaugurated the academy’s 29th centre in Pune
After the inauguration of CAP in Pune, Pathan interacted with students and shared his experiences while playing at national and international levels. (HT PHOTO)
Updated on May 25, 2022 11:09 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Cricket Academy of Pathans (CAP) co-founder and former India all-rounder Yusuf Pathan inaugurated the academy’s 29th centre in Pune. “To teach and develop budding cricketers in the region, the academy will employ state-of-the-art coaching techniques,” Pathan said.

In recent years, over 90 students from CAP have represented districts and state-level tournaments. Many players from CAP Patna played for Bihar state team in tournaments, including Ranji Trophy, C K Nayudu Trophy and Cooch Behar Trophy. Two players were selected for U-19 NCA camp. From CAP Jaipur centre, two female cricketers were selected in Rajasthan’s Women Senior T20 camp.

After the inauguration of CAP in Pune, Pathan interacted with students and shared his experiences while playing at national and international levels.

“Seeing the massive pool of talent and cricketing culture here, I am sure that students will benefit from the academy,” said Pathan.

“We plan to launch CAP academy in another 15+ cities which includes Srinagar, Gulbarga, Salem, Berhampur, Kolkata, Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Coimbatore, Visakhapatnam, Palghar and Amritsar by the end of 2022,” said Harmeet Vasdev, managing director, CAP.

