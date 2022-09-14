ZP begins leprosy, TB eradication drive in Pune

Pune: Pune zilla parishad (ZP) health department launches leprosy and tuberculosis eradication drive from September 13 to September 30. Accredited social health activists (ASHA), male volunteers and health workers will carry out doorstep check for symptoms and spread awareness.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Till August-end, Pune had 629 leprosy patients under regular treatment. The leprosy rate in the district is 0.53 patients per 10,000 population. From April 2022 to August 2022, Pune recorded 209 new cases.

The health drive is planned under the national leprosy eradication programme. Awareness will help in early identification of symptoms and to break the chain of transmission by planning health education, early diagnosis and early treatment.

A team of 4,117 will cover 0.56 million people living in rural and urban areas of the district.

Resident deputy collector Sanjay Teli reviewed the planning at the collectorate. Assistant director of health department Dr H Hey, district tuberculosis officer Sunil Pote, Zilla parishad mother and child care officer Sachin Edk and others were present.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“It is an annual programme conducted under the umbrella of the national health scheme. The aim is leprosy eradication and tuberculosis control,” said Ayush Prasad, chief executive officer, Pune zilla parishad.