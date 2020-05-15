e-paper
Punjab Agricultural University donates ₹73 lakh to CM’s Covid-19 relief fund

The vice-chancellor had earlier donated his one month’s salary for the cause, while the senior university officials contributed one-fourth of their monthly salaries and the other varsity staffers donated one-day salaries

cities Updated: May 15, 2020 00:31 IST
In a bid the help the needy amid the Covid-19 outbreak, the vice-chancellor of Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) and Padma Shri awardee, BS Dhillon, presented a cheque of Rs 72.56 lakh to the state food and civil supply minister, Bharat Bhushan Ashu, at Chandigarh, for the chief minister’s Covid-19 relief fund.

The vice-chancellor had earlier donated his one month’s salary for the cause, while the senior university officials contributed one-fourth of their monthly salaries and the other varsity staffers donated one-day salaries.

Meanwhile, PAU employees have been doing their bit by providing groceries, food, medicines and clothes to the migrant labourers.

Dhillon said the state required major funding to fight the pandemic and urged people from all walks of life to come forward for help.

“PAU had played a vital role in ushering green revolution, thereby making the country food secure,” said Dhillon.

Ashu said PAU’s contribution towards the fund will go a long way in fighting the crisis.

KAP Sinha, principal secretary of food and civil supply department, Anandita Mishra, director of food and civil supply department, SK Airi, director of the state’s agriculture department and Rajinder Singh Sidhu, PAU Registrar, were also present.

