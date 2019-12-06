e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 06, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Dec 06, 2019

Punjab CM Amarinder seeks investment by Japanese companies in industrial parks in Bathinda, Rajpura

cities Updated: Dec 06, 2019 16:11 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Hindustantimes
         

Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh has urged the Japanese ambassador to India, Satoshi Suzuki, to impress upon companies in his country to set up ventures in the upcoming mega industrial parks at Rajpura and Bathinda.

The Japanese envoy called on Amarinder Singh after attending the Progressive Punjab Investors’ Summit 2019 here which began on Thursday.

The chief minister pointed out that Rajpura, being located in the vicinity of Mohali city, offers the basic infrastructure in terms of road and air connectivity, and the presence of prestigious educational institutes.

He also mentioned that the Rajpura thermal plant would cater to the power requirements of companies intending to set up their units in the industrial park.

Suzuki appreciated the congenial investment atmosphere in the state and assured the chief minister that several Japan-based companies in various sectors would be looking at making investments in Punjab.

He also extended an invite to Amarinder Singh to visit Japan for exploring investment opportunities for Punjab.

The visiting envoy also requested Amarinder Singh to depute a dedicated officer to liaison with the Japan External Trade Organisation (JETRO) for setting up of industries, besides forging technical alliances and collaborations with Japanese companies.

Additional chief secretary (industries and investment promotion) Vini Mahajan apprised the Japanese ambassador that companies such as Aiche, Isuzu and Yanmar had already collaborated with the Punjab Vardhman Group, Swaraj Mazda Limited and Sonalika, respectively.

Mahajan also requested Suzuki to visit the state-of-the-art STPI Incubation Centre in Mohali, and to be a partner in this prestigious institute.

top news
‘They snatched our guns’: Telangana Police on encounter killing of rape accused
‘They snatched our guns’: Telangana Police on encounter killing of rape accused
‘Govt won’t leave a page blank, writing new chapter for India’: PM at HTLS
‘Govt won’t leave a page blank, writing new chapter for India’: PM at HTLS
Do away with mercy plea for rapists of kids, says President Kovind
Do away with mercy plea for rapists of kids, says President Kovind
Families of accused question Telangana police’s encounter theory
Families of accused question Telangana police’s encounter theory
Unnao rape survivor was kept as sex slave, beaten up for disobeying: FIR
Unnao rape survivor was kept as sex slave, beaten up for disobeying: FIR
‘Inki gilliyan nikal ke rakh di’: Pathan slams Razzaq on Bumrah comment
‘Inki gilliyan nikal ke rakh di’: Pathan slams Razzaq on Bumrah comment
Woman shot in face after she stops dancing at wedding in UP
Woman shot in face after she stops dancing at wedding in UP
Citizenship Bill, Art 370, Ayodhya: PM’s ‘better future’ pitch | HTLS 2019
Citizenship Bill, Art 370, Ayodhya: PM’s ‘better future’ pitch | HTLS 2019
trending topics
HTLS 2019HTLS 2019 LiveTelangana Rape caseAjit PawarUnnao rape survivorRahul GandhiHala movie reviewShah Rukh KhanPanipat movie reviewVirat Kohli

don't miss

latest news

India News

cities