Punjab CM Amarinder seeks investment by Japanese companies in industrial parks in Bathinda, Rajpura

Updated: Dec 06, 2019 16:11 IST

Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh has urged the Japanese ambassador to India, Satoshi Suzuki, to impress upon companies in his country to set up ventures in the upcoming mega industrial parks at Rajpura and Bathinda.

The Japanese envoy called on Amarinder Singh after attending the Progressive Punjab Investors’ Summit 2019 here which began on Thursday.

The chief minister pointed out that Rajpura, being located in the vicinity of Mohali city, offers the basic infrastructure in terms of road and air connectivity, and the presence of prestigious educational institutes.

He also mentioned that the Rajpura thermal plant would cater to the power requirements of companies intending to set up their units in the industrial park.

Suzuki appreciated the congenial investment atmosphere in the state and assured the chief minister that several Japan-based companies in various sectors would be looking at making investments in Punjab.

He also extended an invite to Amarinder Singh to visit Japan for exploring investment opportunities for Punjab.

The visiting envoy also requested Amarinder Singh to depute a dedicated officer to liaison with the Japan External Trade Organisation (JETRO) for setting up of industries, besides forging technical alliances and collaborations with Japanese companies.

Additional chief secretary (industries and investment promotion) Vini Mahajan apprised the Japanese ambassador that companies such as Aiche, Isuzu and Yanmar had already collaborated with the Punjab Vardhman Group, Swaraj Mazda Limited and Sonalika, respectively.

Mahajan also requested Suzuki to visit the state-of-the-art STPI Incubation Centre in Mohali, and to be a partner in this prestigious institute.