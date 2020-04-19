e-paper
Punjab CM calls ailing SHO Arshpreet Kaur, wishes her good health

Punjab CM calls ailing SHO Arshpreet Kaur, wishes her good health

Updated: Apr 19, 2020 00:31 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Punjab chief minister Capt Amrinder Singh made a video call to sub-inspector Arshpreet Kaur, station house officer (SHO) of Basti Jodhewal of Ludhiana, who has tested positive for Covid-19, and wished her good health.

Amarinder encouraged the young officer saying that she is young and will recover very soon. The CM also asked her to let him know if she needs anything. The sub-inspector replied that all senior officers are helping her a lot.

The CM has asked the SHO about the health of other police personnel at her station.

The SHO mourned ACP Anil Kumar Kohli’s death.

