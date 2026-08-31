Jalandhar, Punjab Horticulture Minister Mohinder Bhagat on Monday inaugurated the region's first government-owned virus indexing laboratory at the Centre of Excellence for Potato in Dhogri village here.

Punjab horticulture minister inaugurates lab capable of detecting seed-borne viruses in Jalandhar

Established at a cost of nearly ₹1 crore, the high-tech facility marks a critical milestone for the state's horticulture sector.

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Addressing a gathering here, Bhagat hailed the project as a path-breaking initiative by the Bhagwant Singh Mann government to support thousands of potato cultivators.

He highlighted that the laboratory is equipped with advanced diagnostic techniques capable of detecting seed-borne viruses early.

By ensuring farmers refrain from planting infected seeds, the facility will prevent devastating disease outbreaks post-cultivation, saving both labour and significant financial resources by boosting the capacity of disease-free potato seeds, he said.

"As only the second government-owned facility of its kind in Punjab, this laboratory will cater to potato growers not just in Jalandhar, but across the entire state," Bhagat said.

He added that the lab will play a pivotal role in producing certified, top-quality, disease-free potato seeds, ultimately boosting overall crop yield and enhancing farmers' profit margins.

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{{^usCountry}} Reaffirming the administration's commitment, the minister stated that farmers remain the backbone of the state's economy and that the government stands firmly behind them to drive holistic rural growth. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Reaffirming the administration's commitment, the minister stated that farmers remain the backbone of the state's economy and that the government stands firmly behind them to drive holistic rural growth. {{/usCountry}}

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Kartarpur MLA Balkar Singh emphasised that Punjab's prosperity is fundamentally tied to its agrarian health.

He noted that without empowering the farming community, the state cannot thrive, and expressed confidence that the new virus indexing laboratory will go a long way in curbing crop losses and securing sustained agricultural income.

During the inaugural ceremony, officials from neighbouring districts including Kapurthala, Hoshiarpur, Ludhiana, Tarantaran, and Amritsar were also present. Over 200 potato seed growers were also present at the event.

Notably, Jalandhar is famous as a hub of potato cultivation.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.