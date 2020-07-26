e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 26, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Punjab’s Mohali district records 25 fresh Covid-19 cases, crosses 700 mark

Punjab’s Mohali district records 25 fresh Covid-19 cases, crosses 700 mark

Now, the total stands at 715, of which 250 cases remain active

cities Updated: Jul 26, 2020 18:18 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
While 435 people have recovered so far, 16 of whom were discharged on Sunday, 14 patients have succumbed to the disease in Mohali.
While 435 people have recovered so far, 16 of whom were discharged on Sunday, 14 patients have succumbed to the disease in Mohali.
         

Mohali district on Sunday recorded 25 fresh cases of Covid-19, crossing the 700 mark within 128 days. The last 400 cases have been reported in just 21 days, with the latest 100 being added in four days.

Now, the total stands at 715, of which 250 cases remain active. While 435 people have recovered so far, 16 of whom were discharged on Sunday, 14 patients have succumbed to the disease.

The fresh cases are spread across the district and include nine men and 16 women, including a 79-year-old woman from Phase 3B2. Within Mohali city, cases have been reported from Phases 1 and 11 besides Sectors 66 and 76 as well.

Dr Manjit Singh, civil surgeon, Mohali, said: “Most of these patients are contacts of positive patients or have travel history. The good news is that most of them are asymptomatic and are responding well to the treatment. We will be taking samples of their family members.”

top news
Rajasthan Guv reviews Raj Bhawan security ahead of Cong protest tomorrow
Rajasthan Guv reviews Raj Bhawan security ahead of Cong protest tomorrow
New study on coronavirus molecules may lead to drug development
New study on coronavirus molecules may lead to drug development
Kerala smuggling accused funded terror activities, says NIA report
Kerala smuggling accused funded terror activities, says NIA report
‘Leadership recognised in times of crisis’: Priyanka Gandhi targets Centre
‘Leadership recognised in times of crisis’: Priyanka Gandhi targets Centre
In Gehlot’s fresh proposal on assembly session, no mention of floor test
In Gehlot’s fresh proposal on assembly session, no mention of floor test
First evidence of tiger breeding in Assam sanctuary brings cheer for activists
First evidence of tiger breeding in Assam sanctuary brings cheer for activists
‘Don’t hide, get tested’: Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s appeal after contracting Covid-19
‘Don’t hide, get tested’: Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s appeal after contracting Covid-19
Ram Temple Trust responds to Shankaracharya’s remark on foundation laying timing
Ram Temple Trust responds to Shankaracharya’s remark on foundation laying timing
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesPriyanka ChopraKangana RanautSushant Singh Rajput

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In