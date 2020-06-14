e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 13, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Punjab transfers 29 IAS officers; DPR, excise commissioner replaced

Punjab transfers 29 IAS officers; DPR, excise commissioner replaced

cities Updated: Jun 14, 2020 00:06 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

Chandigarh Punjab government on Saturday transferred 29 IAS officers and four PCS officers, including excise and taxation commissioner Vivek Partap Singh amid the ongoing illegal liquor trade controversy. Ravi Bhagat will now be director, information and public relations, replacing Anandita Mitra.

Enforement directorate is already probing the alleged illegal liquor trade in the state amid the Covid-induced lockdown.

Vivek Partap has been transferred as secretary, personnel, with additional charge of managing director, State Warehousing Corporation Limited; and MD, Conware, replacing Nilkanth S Avhad.

Vijay Namdeorao Zade will now be secretary expenditure, and Rajat Aggarwal chief executive officer, Punjab Bureau of Investment, will join as excise commissioner.

Government has also transferred Jalandhar Municipal Corporation commissioner Diprava Lakhra, who on Saturday had a tiff with Jalandhar West MLA Sushil Rinku. She has been appointed as director, social security, women and child development.

Tanu Kashyap will now be managing director, Punjab Health Systems Corporation, whereas Gurpreet Kaur Sapra has been transferred as special secretary, finance.

Malwinder Singh Jaggi will be special secretary, school education, whereas Kanwal Preet Brar has been posted as director, Tourism and Cultural Affairs.

DPS Kharbanda, director, Rural Development, will now be director, Sports; and Vipur Ujjwal will replace him. Punneet Goyal will join as Ferozepur deputy commissioner, and Karunesh Sharma as Ludhiana Municipal Corporation commissioner.

Kumar Sourbah will take charge as director, Technical Education, whereas Shena Aggarwal will replace Vinay Bublani as SBS Nagar deputy commissioner.

Ramvir will join as Sangrur deputy commissioner, replacing Ghanshyam Thori, while Kulwant Singh has been posted as Tarn Taran DC, replacing Pardeep Kumar.

Jalandhar deputy commissioner Varinder Kumar Sharma will join as Ludhiana deputy commissioner and Vimal Kumar Setia will be Faridkot deputy commissioner.

top news
India had offered dialogue to Nepal on row over map. Why PM Oli ignored it
India had offered dialogue to Nepal on row over map. Why PM Oli ignored it
PM Modi meets ministers to assess India’s response to Covid-19 pandemic
PM Modi meets ministers to assess India’s response to Covid-19 pandemic
Nepal okays map tweak, India calls it ‘untenable’
Nepal okays map tweak, India calls it ‘untenable’
India and China disengaging in a phased manner along LAC, says Army chief
India and China disengaging in a phased manner along LAC, says Army chief
Delhi govt asks all hospitals to share Covid-19 treatment charges amid high cost buzz
Delhi govt asks all hospitals to share Covid-19 treatment charges amid high cost buzz
Chinese girl stuck in India finally left for home
Chinese girl stuck in India finally left for home
Seattle man beats coronavirus, then gets stunning $1.1 million hospital bill
Seattle man beats coronavirus, then gets stunning $1.1 million hospital bill
Watch: Explosive device detonated by bomb disposal squad in J&K
Watch: Explosive device detonated by bomb disposal squad in J&K
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State-wise TallyCovid-19Covid-19 casesGulabo Sitabo Movie Review

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In