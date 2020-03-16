Punjab: Venu Prasad is principal secretary power

chandigarh

Updated: Mar 16, 2020 22:59 IST

The Punjab government transferred four IAS and eight PCS officers on Monday. In the reshuffle, IAS officer A Venu Prasad was given the charge of principal secretary, power. He replaced senior IAS officer Ravneet Kaur, who was transferred to the forests and wildlife department as additional chief secretary.

Prasad would also head department of mines and geology as principal secretary and was also given additional charge as chairman-cum-managing director of the Punjab State Transmission Corporation Limited (PSTCL). In the case of the other two IAS officers, Jaskiran Singh was transferred as special secretary, jails, and given additional charge as managing director, Pepsu Road Transport Corporation (PRTC) and Girish Dayalan, who is the Mohali deputy commissioner, was given additional charge as director civil aviation, in addition to being the chief administrator of the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA).

Rajiv Kumar Gupta is additional secretary, power, with additional charge additional secretary, printing and stationery, and secretary, Punjab State Information Commission. Rajdeep Singh Brar has been posted as additional deputy commissioner (ADC) Bathinda; Sukhpreet Singh Sidhu as ADC Mansa; Nayan as land acquisition officer, PWD Jalandhar, and Brajinder Singh, as additional chief administrator Jalandhar development authority, with additional charge as secretary regional transport authority.

Hardeep Singh is assistant commissioner (general) Jalandhar; Ravinder Singh Arora is assistant commissioner (general) Barnala, with additional charge as assistant commissioner (grievances) and Tarsem Chand as secretary, regional transport authority, Faridkot, with additional charge as assistant commissioner (general) in the same district.