Rain ends humid spell, more in store

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 22:18 IST

New Delhi

Rain lashed the national capital on Tuesday after a week-long spell of hot and humid days, bringing some relief. The day was pleasant with overcast skies and strong winds.

But the showers could not help bring the mercury down and the maximum temperature was recorded at 35.5 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season’s average.

Safdarjung Obeservatory, which represents Delhi’s weather, recorded 10.3 mm rainfall till 8.30 pm, which is categorised as ‘light’ rain. Palam received 25.0 mm rainfall.

The Lodhi Road and Delhi Ridge weather stations received 16.0 mm and 13.8 mm rainfall in the ‘moderate’ category till 5.30 pm while Ayanagar received only ‘traces’.

“Rainfall was scattered, as isolated parts received good showers while others got only light rain. The monsoon trough that induces rainfall is close to Delhi. We are expecting more showers over the next two days,” said a senior official from the IMD’s regional weather forecasting centre (RWFC).

There is a possibility of thunderstorms, accompanied with gusty winds and light rain over the week, the officer said.

First Published: Aug 13, 2019 22:18 IST