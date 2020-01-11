Rain may play spoilsport in Lohri celebrations

cities

Updated: Jan 11, 2020 22:58 IST

The weather department has forecast light rain on Sunday and Monday, which may dent Lohri celebrations being planned with much fervour across the city.

KK Gill, assistant professor, agro-meteorology, Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), said a fresh Western Disturbance was expected, which will bring in rain on Sunday and Monday.

With possibility of rain, the maximum temperature may also decrease.

Meanwhile, the maximum temperature increased from 17.5 degrees Celsius on Friday to 19.9 degrees Celsius on Saturday, normal for this time of the year. The minimum temperature also increased marginally from 5.3 degrees to 5.8 degrees, which was still two notches below normal.

In the next three days, the maximum temperature is expected to increase to 22 degrees, while the night temperature will remain below 10 degrees.