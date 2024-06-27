 Rain-related deaths in Mangaluru surge to 6 after two auto-drivers electrocuted - Hindustan Times
Thursday, Jun 27, 2024
New Delhi oC
Rain-related deaths in Mangaluru surge to 6 after two auto-drivers electrocuted

ByHT News Desk
Jun 27, 2024 04:13 PM IST

The India Meteorological Department said 152.9 mm of rain was recorded in Mangaluru in the last 24 hours

Rain related deaths in the last 24 hours in Mangaluru surged to six as two auto drivers were electrocuted from a live electric wire hanging from a pole, police told PTI on Thursday.

On Wednesday, four members of a family died with the compound wall of a neighbouring property collapsing on the family in Kuttaru Madaninagar village(PTI Photo)
(PTI Photo)

Raju Gowda, 50, from Alluru in Hassan district and Devraj Gowda, 46, from Puttur in Dakshina Kannada district lost their lives in the accident.

The incident took place at around 9 pm on Wednesday, reported PTI.

An electric pole fell outside the victims' residence near Rosario Church causing one of the victims to step outside on a live wire. Hearing their scream for help, the other victim came out to help and got himself electrocuted.

On Wednesday, rain claimed the lives of four members of a family with the compound wall of a neighbouring property collapsing on them in Kuttaru Madaninagar village, the officials told PTI.

The police have registered a case on this matter.

The incident occurred at 6.30 am with the compound wall wearing out due to heavy downpour on Tuesday night, reported PTI.

Relentless downpour

The India Meteorological Department said 152.9 mm of rain was recorded in Mangaluru in the last 24 hours, reported PTI.

Honnavar and Shirali in Uttara Kannada received 75.5 mm and 66.8 mm of rainfall.

The IMD has predicted intense rainfall at isolated places in Dakshina Kannada and Shivamogga districts on Thursday, reported PTI.

A holiday for schools was announced by the Dakshina Kannada district administration on Thursday.

IMD also said that Agumbe (Shivamogga) got 150.5 mm, GoniKoppal (Kodagu) 91 mm and Mudigere (Chikkamagaluru) received 38 mm of rain.

According to PTI, incidents of landslides were reported in Kodagu. The rain has wreaked havoc, disrupting normal life in the district.

In Mandya district, the inflow has increased in Krishna Raja Sagar dam, the officals told PTI. According to sources in the irrigation department, the internal flow of the dam has crossed 3,800 cusec with the water level touching 88 feet against its holding capacity of 114 feet.

Agricultural activities in the Cauvery basin especially in the Mandya district have intensified due to the monsoon.

(With inputs from PTI)

News / Cities / Rain-related deaths in Mangaluru surge to 6 after two auto-drivers electrocuted
